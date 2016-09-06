The nation's weather

0:51 Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads Pause

2:33 Happiness is one of his key cookie ingredients

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

0:41 Orangutans have fun with bubbles

1:47 Six times Joe Biden sounded like your dad in Scranton

0:42 Sandusky arrives at Pa. court for appeals hearing

0:49 Man climbs Trump Tower in New York

0:29 Firefighters pull 8 kittens from Sacramento storm drain; momma cat approves

0:38 Ryan Lochte's new 'blue hair'

0:39 Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest