August 29, 2016 10:22 PM

GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

KC-AD-10C-10H-9S

(KC, AD, 10C, 10H, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

04-05-11-12-13-14-17-18-21-22-23-24

(four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-07-08-13-14-16-18-21-24

(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-21

(one, three, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-18-24

(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

8-6-0-4

(eight, six, zero, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-6-3-6-5

(five, six, three, six, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-0-9-9-8

(five, zero, nine, nine, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

