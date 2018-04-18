GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
KC-AH-5C-7C-9D
(KC, AH, 5C, 7C, 9D)
01-02-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-21-22-24
(one, two, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-07-08-10-15-17-19-20-22
(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-02-03-09-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-23
(one, two, three, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
05-06-10-11-14-16-17-19-20-21-23-24
(five, six, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
0-6-1-1
(zero, six, one, one)
2-8-0-8
(two, eight, zero, eight)
6-1-5-6
(six, one, five, six)
04-18-23-26-42
(four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
6-6-8-3-0
(six, six, eight, three, zero)
8-3-3-4-7
(eight, three, three, four, seven)
12-34-44-47-65, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
