Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 10:17 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

02-03-05-09-10-12-14-15-18-19-20-23

(two, three, five, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

    Then-Monroe County Commission Chairman Mike Bilderback says in this Aug. 30, 2016, video that solid work from surveyor Terry Scarborough proves the boundary between Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties ought to be a little further south than where Macon-Bibb draws the line.

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate 0:33

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

Santa listens to wishes from all ages 1:15

Santa listens to wishes from all ages

Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry 1:12

Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry

View More Video