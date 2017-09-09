Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 1:06 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-05-14-26-73, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, fourteen, twenty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate 0:33

Former commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

Campbell pleased with his Peach County team 1:17

Campbell pleased with his Peach County team
She'd been left behind before, but not this time 1:09

She'd been left behind before, but not this time

View More Video