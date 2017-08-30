Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-13-17-35-73, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5
(two, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-five, seventy-three; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
August 30, 2017 1:13 AM
