Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:48 AM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3C-4C-8C-7D-3H

(3C, 4C, 8C, 7D, 3H)

01-02-03-05-08-09-10-11-13-15-16-22

(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

01-03-06-09-10-12-17-19-20-21-23-24

(one, three, six, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-04-06-07-08-12-13-17-19-20-22-24

(two, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-04-06-07-09-10-12-13-15-18-22-23

(one, four, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

5-9-2-3

(five, nine, two, three)

9-3-9-5

(nine, three, nine, five)

2-6-7-3

(two, six, seven, three)

11-14-26-28-38

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

5-7-8-4-7

(five, seven, eight, four, seven)

3-1-4-2-6

(three, one, four, two, six)

07-16-20-66-73, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(seven, sixteen, twenty, sixty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

  Comments  

