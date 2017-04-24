Lottery

April 24, 2017 9:24 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

QD-6D-10H-5S-8S

(QD, 6D, 10H, 5S, 8S)

01-03-04-08-09-11-13-14-18-19-21-23

(one, three, four, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-04-05-06-07-10-12-17-18-19-20-24

(one, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

04-05-06-07-09-13-14-16-19-20-21-22

(four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

3-8-8-1

(three, eight, eight, one)

3-2-3-1

(three, two, three, one)

19-33-35-36-48, Cash Ball: 2

(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

7-1-0-7-8

(seven, one, zero, seven, eight)

0-4-5-9-5

(zero, four, five, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate 0:33

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:18

Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp
BodyCam: Wrestling alligator back to wild 2:19

BodyCam: Wrestling alligator back to wild

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos