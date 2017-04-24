GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
QD-6D-10H-5S-8S
(QD, 6D, 10H, 5S, 8S)
01-03-04-08-09-11-13-14-18-19-21-23
(one, three, four, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-05-06-07-10-12-17-18-19-20-24
(one, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
04-05-06-07-09-13-14-16-19-20-21-22
(four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
0-5-7
(zero, five, seven)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
3-8-8-1
(three, eight, eight, one)
3-2-3-1
(three, two, three, one)
19-33-35-36-48, Cash Ball: 2
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
7-1-0-7-8
(seven, one, zero, seven, eight)
0-4-5-9-5
(zero, four, five, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
Comments