Lottery

February 24, 2017 10:29 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:

01-03-05-06-08-09-10-13-14-16-18-22

(one, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos