Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-03-05-06-08-09-10-13-14-16-18-22
(one, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
February 24, 2017 10:29 PM
