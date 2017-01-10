GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
AD-QH-8D-7H-7S
(AD, QH, 8D, 7H, 7S)
All or Nothing Day
02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-18-20-23
(two, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-12-16-20-23
(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-04-05-09-10-12-15-18-20-21-23
(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Night
02-04-05-08-09-11-14-17-20-21-22-23
(two, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
Cash 3 Midday
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
9-3-8-5
(nine, three, eight, five)
Cash 4 Midday
1-2-4-4
(one, two, four, four)
Fantasy 5
08-11-15-18-41
(eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
7-2-1-1-4
(seven, two, one, one, four)
Georgia FIVE Midday
9-7-8-1-7
(nine, seven, eight, one, seven)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
02-07-14-18-22-47
(two, seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $8.8 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Comments