January 10, 2017 12:13 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

AD-QH-8D-7H-7S

(AD, QH, 8D, 7H, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-18-20-23

(two, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-12-16-20-23

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-09-10-12-15-18-20-21-23

(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

02-04-05-08-09-11-14-17-20-21-22-23

(two, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Cash 3 Midday

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

9-3-8-5

(nine, three, eight, five)

Cash 4 Midday

1-2-4-4

(one, two, four, four)

Fantasy 5

08-11-15-18-41

(eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, forty-one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-2-1-1-4

(seven, two, one, one, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-7-8-1-7

(nine, seven, eight, one, seven)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-07-14-18-22-47

(two, seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8.8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

