Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-18-22
(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
January 2, 2017 10:21 AM
The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-18-22
(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Comments