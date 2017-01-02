Lottery

January 2, 2017 10:21 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

01-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-18-22

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos