Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
03-04-05-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-20-23
(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
January 1, 2017 10:21 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
03-04-05-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-20-23
(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Comments