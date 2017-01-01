Lottery

January 1, 2017 10:21 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:

03-04-05-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-20-23

(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Lottery

