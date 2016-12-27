Lottery

December 27, 2016 11:16 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

AH-2C-6C-7D-7S

(AH, 2C, 6C, 7D, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

03-05-06-08-09-11-13-17-20-21-22-24

(three, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-09-11-13-14-18-19-20-22-23

(two, three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-07-08-09-12-13-15-17-18-21-22

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-07-08-10-14-15-18-19-20-21-23

(two, three, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-0

(eight, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-3-0

(nine, one, three, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-8-8-4

(nine, three, eight, eight, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-6-5-7-1

(four, six, five, seven, one)

Mega Millions

02-28-30-38-39, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

