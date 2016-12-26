GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
KH-2C-9D-4H-10H
(KH, 2C, 9D, 4H, 10H)
All or Nothing Day
06-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-20-22-23
(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-05-07-08-10-13-16-17-18-21-22
(one, three, five, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
01-03-05-07-10-11-12-14-16-19-23-24
(one, three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
Cash 3 Midday
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
Cash 4 Midday
6-4-7-1
(six, four, seven, one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-8-6-5-9
(five, eight, six, five, nine)
Georgia FIVE Midday
1-1-5-1-2
(one, one, five, one, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
