GA Lottery

December 26, 2016 7:25 PM

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

KH-2C-9D-4H-10H

(KH, 2C, 9D, 4H, 10H)

All or Nothing Day

06-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-20-22-23

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-07-08-10-13-16-17-18-21-22

(one, three, five, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-07-10-11-12-14-16-19-23-24

(one, three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-6

(four, eight, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-7-1

(six, four, seven, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-8-6-5-9

(five, eight, six, five, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-1-5-1-2

(one, one, five, one, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

