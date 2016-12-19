Lottery

December 19, 2016 11:51 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

QS-10C-10H-5S-9S

(QS, 10C, 10H, 5S, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-05-07-10-13-16-18-20-22-23

(one, three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-06-11-12-17-18-19-22-23

(one, two, three, five, six, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-06-07-08-12-14-16-17-21-24

(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-03-06-08-09-10-12-13-15-18-20

(one, two, three, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)

Cash 3 Evening

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Cash 3 Midday

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-9-9

(three, four, nine, nine)

Fantasy 5

02-04-12-39-42

(two, four, twelve, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-7-2-8-5

(three, seven, two, eight, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-0-5-1

(seven, five, zero, five, one)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

03-10-23-30-34-42

(three, ten, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos