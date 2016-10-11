Lottery

October 11, 2016 11:09 PM

GA Lottery

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

QC-2C-10D-2H-10H

(QC, 2C, 10D, 2H, 10H)

All or Nothing Day

02-07-08-10-14-15-16-18-21-22-23-24

(two, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-08-09-10-13-14-15-16-18-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-08-10-14-17-18-20-21-22-23-24

(four, five, eight, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-06-08-09-12-13-14-20-22-23

(two, three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

Cash 3 Midday

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-8-1

(nine, eight, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-4-9-2-9

(one, four, nine, two, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-9-9-1-6

(nine, nine, nine, one, six)

Mega Millions

36-39-42-45-48, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

