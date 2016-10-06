Lottery

October 6, 2016 12:03 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

9C-7D-4H-6H-10S

(9C, 7D, 4H, 6H, 10S)

All or Nothing Day

10-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-24

(ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-09-11-12-16-19-20-23

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-06-09-10-12-15-17-18-19-20-21

(three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Night

04-05-06-07-09-11-14-16-17-20-21-23

(four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

Cash 4 Evening

9-3-0-0

(nine, three, zero, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-2-9-6

(seven, two, nine, six)

Fantasy 5

27-30-33-35-41

(twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-9-4-3-2

(one, nine, four, three, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-4-8-7-6

(one, four, eight, seven, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Powerball

08-18-27-29-60, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, sixty; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

Lottery

