Lottery

October 5, 2016 1:09 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

KS-7C-3D-9H-7S

(KS, 7C, 3D, 9H, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-06-07-12-17-18-19-20-23

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-05-09-11-15-17-18-20-21-22-24

(two, four, five, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-07-12-16-17-18-19-20-21-22

(one, four, five, seven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-16-18-21-23

(one, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-4-1

(six, one, four, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-2-7

(two, seven, two, seven)

Fantasy 5

25-30-34-40-42

(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $760,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-0-2-7-5

(three, zero, two, seven, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-6-8-1-9

(two, six, eight, one, nine)

Mega Millions

18-29-30-54-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5

(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

