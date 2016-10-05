GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
KS-7C-3D-9H-7S
(KS, 7C, 3D, 9H, 7S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-05-06-07-12-17-18-19-20-23
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
02-04-05-09-11-15-17-18-20-21-22-24
(two, four, five, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
01-04-05-07-12-16-17-18-19-20-21-22
(one, four, five, seven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Night
01-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-16-18-21-23
(one, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
Cash 4 Evening
6-1-4-1
(six, one, four, one)
Cash 4 Midday
2-7-2-7
(two, seven, two, seven)
Fantasy 5
25-30-34-40-42
(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $760,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
3-0-2-7-5
(three, zero, two, seven, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-6-8-1-9
(two, six, eight, one, nine)
Mega Millions
18-29-30-54-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5
(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
