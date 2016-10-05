GA Lottery

4:32 Cop Shop Podcast: 'I'm high, but I ain't drunk' Pause

3:03 Muschamp on UGA: "We've got our work cut out for us"

1:27 Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

0:27 Huge monarch butterfly floats through air

1:44 "Tragic," Baldwin fire chief says of crash that killed teens

2:01 Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

2:08 Maurice Smith relives final play against Tennessee

0:43 Pink in the Parking lot

1:05 Sense of relief for Fisher on game-winning kick

1:02 Russ was looking for offense to just make a play