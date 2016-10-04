Lottery

October 4, 2016 2:49 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

AC-JD-7C-9C-10H

(AC, JD, 7C, 9C, 10H)

All or Nothing Day

04-05-06-07-12-13-15-17-19-20-22-24

(four, five, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-18-21

(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

02-06-07-09-10-11-16-18-21-22-23-24

(two, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-07-08-12-14-15-18-19-20-23

(one, two, four, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-5-4

(eight, eight, five, four)

Cash 4 Midday

1-5-7-4

(one, five, seven, four)

Fantasy 5

16-20-31-36-37

(sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $623,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-0-4-2-7

(zero, zero, four, two, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-0-7-8-2

(seven, zero, seven, eight, two)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

01-03-06-21-27-44

(one, three, six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $6 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos