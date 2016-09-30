GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Card Cash
KC-KD-3D-9D-2H
(KC, KD, 3D, 9D, 2H)
All or Nothing Day
03-04-06-08-10-11-12-13-14-19-21-23
(three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-14-19-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
01-05-06-09-10-11-12-14-15-18-21-22
(one, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Night
01-02-04-06-07-08-10-11-14-15-17-23
(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Cash 3 Midday
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
6-5-0-8
(six, five, zero, eight)
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-9-4-2-9
(five, nine, four, two, nine)
Georgia FIVE Midday
9-1-6-7-5
(nine, one, six, seven, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
