Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert during a commission meeting in 2016.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert during a commission meeting in 2016. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert during a commission meeting in 2016. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Macon-Bibb officials to tackle budget woes, major projects at Athens retreat

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 25, 2018 12:10 PM

Macon-Bibb County officials will plan for 2018 during a retreat next week.

The County Commission and some of the county's other top leaders will be attending the strategic planning retreat in Athens on Jan. 30 and 31. They will address a variety of topics, including the ongoing financial struggles facing the county and the order of projects they would like to complete in 2018.

The County Commission is seeking to prevent future budget deficits through a new sales tax that would have to be approved by Macon-Bibb residents.

The retreat will be facilitated by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.