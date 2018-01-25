Macon-Bibb officials to tackle budget woes, major projects at Athens retreat

Macon-Bibb County officials will plan for 2018 during a retreat next week.
The County Commission and some of the county's other top leaders will be attending the strategic planning retreat in Athens on Jan. 30 and 31. They will address a variety of topics, including the ongoing financial struggles facing the county and the order of projects they would like to complete in 2018.
The County Commission is seeking to prevent future budget deficits through a new sales tax that would have to be approved by Macon-Bibb residents.
The retreat will be facilitated by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
