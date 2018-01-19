A new sign welcoming people into Macon's historic Fort Hawkins neighborhood was installed Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Macon's first neighborhood welcomes visitors with new sign

By Stanley Dunlap

January 19, 2018 12:55 PM

A new sign greets people in Macon's first neighborhood.


The "Welcome to Fort Hawkins Neighborhood" sign was erected Friday by the Macon Arts Alliance after the original sign had been destroyed during a wreck. The historic Fort Hawkins community, located in east Macon, was founded in 1823.


The new sign is courtesy of a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, which includes funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Peyton Anderson Foundation, according to a release.


"Designed through a process of community input with thoughtful integration, complementing ongoing area improvements in East Macon, the new gateway sign is a shining example of what residents and visitors can expect as new community assets are brought online to bring vibrancy back to this important area," the Arts Alliance said in a statement.

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.