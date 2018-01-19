President Donald Trump pauses during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Former Macon mayor condemns Trump's' 's---hole' comments before heading to African summit

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 19, 2018 03:25 PM

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis has a strong message about the "disgusting" comments made by President Donald Trump during an immigration reform meeting.

Ellis is visiting Ethiopia for the African Union Summit, where he will be participating on a panel soon after reports emerged of Trump asking why the U.S. would let in people who were from some "s---hole countries." Ellis said he condemns the racist statement the president is accused of making.

Trump has denied referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations with the profanity. However, other leaders who were present have said the statement was made.

Ellis said what Trump stated is a "slap in the face" to the people who are from those nations and the black people who helped build America's economy after being brought over as slaves.

"We too call upon the president to apologize for his racist comments, and we call upon Sen. (David) Perdue to do the right thing and tell the truth about what was said in the room," he said this week.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, (R-Ga.), has also said the president should apologize for the statement or show proof that he did not say it.

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.