Hundreds march in Macon, Georgia, to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Hundreds march in Macon, Georgia, to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Celebrate the legacy of MLK with music, worship, marching

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 03, 2018 03:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The annual march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will again begin this year at recreation centers before culminating outside the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.

The MLK Jr. Memorial March is one of the events being held in January and February honoring the former civil rights leader. The march starts 11 a.m. Jan. 15 with people gathering at North Booker T. Washington Community Center, Memorial Park Recreation Center, Rosa Jackson Recreation Center or Frank Johnson Recreation Center.

The march ends outside the government center, 700 Poplar St., followed by a program at Steward Chapel AME at 12:15 p.m, according to the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission's website.

Earlier that morning there will be a breakfast and program starting at 7 a.m. in St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 131 Ward St.

The day wraps up with a 2 p.m. African-American Poetry Experience inside the Tubman Museum and 7 p.m. starts one of the the "red letter events of the year" with “Elegy for Martin Luther King" at the Grand Opera House. That event, presented by Mercer University, will feature dance, music and spoken word.

There are other events in January and February, such as the MLK Jr. Road Race, financial literacy seminar, oratacle competition and a Jan. 14 worship service.

For a full list of programs go to www.maconbibb.us/mlk/.

Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623

