Macon-Bibb County commissioner to host new radio talk show in 2018

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman will host a new radio talk show starting in 2018.
The show will air weekly at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on The Light 100.5 FM and 1400 AM. It will touch on a variety of subjects, including education, entrepreneurship and what's happening in the community.
Tillman said he plans to fill a space where people can talk about more than President Trump and focus on some of the good things happening in Macon and beyond.
The show is an avenue for the public to get "true and accurate information to better their lives," Tillman said,"and to shine some of the positive stuff we're doing, even in local government."
Tillman hosted a local radio show prior to becoming county commissioner in 2014. He is the former president of the local NAACP chapter and founder of the UNITY-N-Community organization.
The Light is an urban gospel station.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
