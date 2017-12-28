Could new Macon-Bibb residents get a tax break?

Macon-Bibb County is now on list that would let new residents receive tax deductions.
But the Middle Georgia hub, along with some of the state's other largest counties, likely will be removed from the list before it is voted on by state legislators, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Rep. Jay Powell, R-Camilla, told ajc.com that having counties the size of Macon-Bibb considered rural wasn't the intention of the Georgia House Rural Development Council's proposed tax incentives. The incentives would allow for state income tax deductions over a decade for people who move to rural communities.
The list of 124 counties in the state now identified as rural, includes Macon-Bibb, Augusta-Richmond and Columbus-Muscogee, each having experienced less than 5 percent growth over the last five years, but also having populations well over 100,000.
Never miss a local story.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
Comments