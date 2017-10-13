The location to get Macon-Bibb business, alcohol licenses has changed

The shuffle of Macon-Bibb County departments into new buildings means a different place for people to get business and alcohol licenses, home inspections and more.
Business Development Service’s new office entrance is behind the Terminal Station, on the opposite end of the Department of Drivers Services. That’s the new place for people to get their business and alcohol licenses, house inspections, permits and plan review, a news release said.
“Our new location will be much better for people needing our assistance or services,” department Director Marcus Robinson said in the release.“There is more and closer parking here, and access to the offices is much easier for people with mobility issues.”
Building inspectors will remain in the Willie C. Hill Annex Building on Cherry Street until renovations are finished.
A developer has proposed turning the annex into residential housing and commercial space. The county’s Human Resources, Planning and Zoning and the Macon-Bibb Land Bank Authority will also be moving out of the annex.
To get in touch with code enforcement officers call 478-751-7192. Building inspectors can be reached at 478-803-0470.
More information is also available at www.maconbibb.us/business-development-services.
