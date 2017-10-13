Beverly to hold Macon town hall next week

State Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, is hosting a town hall next week after an earlier meeting was canceled because of Tropical Storm Irma.
The town hall starts 6 p.m. Thursday at L.H. Williams Elementary School, 325 Pursley St., a news release said. Among the topics to be discussed is the Pleasant Hill mitigation project, which is part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 16 interchange project.
Beverly is chairman of the Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority, which as been tasked with helping oversee the mitigation work.
