A ceremony was held Thursday for a new electrical vehicle charging station in Forsyth, located in a parking lot next to the police station on South Kimball Street.
A ceremony was held Thursday for a new electrical vehicle charging station in Forsyth, located in a parking lot next to the police station on South Kimball Street. City of Forsyth Special to The Telegraph
A ceremony was held Thursday for a new electrical vehicle charging station in Forsyth, located in a parking lot next to the police station on South Kimball Street. City of Forsyth Special to The Telegraph
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Forsyth offers new place for electric car drivers to recharge batteries

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 06, 2017 2:49 PM

There’s a new place in Middle Georgia to recharge electric vehicles.

The city of Forsyth opened an electric vehicle charging station this week in a parking lot next to the South Kimball Street police station.

Mayor Eric Wilson said the new station comes at a time when more electric vehicles are being manufactured at affordable prices. Earlier this year, Tesla introduced a model with a starting price of $35,000, while other car companies have announced plans to increase their production of electric vehicles.

Wilson said he’s hopeful electric car drivers will pull off the interstate to recharge in Forsyth. People are able to find the stations through an online app.

“One of the things I was reading a few weeks ago is they’re really going to need fueling stations strategically placed,” Wilson said. “The Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition started recognizing this and has a plan to start seeding the region with five fueling stations.”

Forsyth and the Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition are spending a total of $12,000 on the station.

“When they see that station, they know it’s available, they know that it’s free and they can stop there to charge up,” Wilson said. “The advantage to the city is while they’re charging, they’re a block and a half from our courthouse square, restaurants, shopping. We understand the average time is about 45 minutes they spend charging. We’re excited about it. We think it’s a good thing and an indication of where we’re going in the future with electric vehicles.”

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Major changes coming to Macon Coliseum 0:45

Major changes coming to Macon Coliseum

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.