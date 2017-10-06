Forsyth offers new place for electric car drivers to recharge batteries

There’s a new place in Middle Georgia to recharge electric vehicles.
The city of Forsyth opened an electric vehicle charging station this week in a parking lot next to the South Kimball Street police station.
Mayor Eric Wilson said the new station comes at a time when more electric vehicles are being manufactured at affordable prices. Earlier this year, Tesla introduced a model with a starting price of $35,000, while other car companies have announced plans to increase their production of electric vehicles.
Wilson said he’s hopeful electric car drivers will pull off the interstate to recharge in Forsyth. People are able to find the stations through an online app.
“One of the things I was reading a few weeks ago is they’re really going to need fueling stations strategically placed,” Wilson said. “The Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition started recognizing this and has a plan to start seeding the region with five fueling stations.”
Forsyth and the Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition are spending a total of $12,000 on the station.
“When they see that station, they know it’s available, they know that it’s free and they can stop there to charge up,” Wilson said. “The advantage to the city is while they’re charging, they’re a block and a half from our courthouse square, restaurants, shopping. We understand the average time is about 45 minutes they spend charging. We’re excited about it. We think it’s a good thing and an indication of where we’re going in the future with electric vehicles.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
