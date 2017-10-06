Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman will host a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Ingleside United Methodist Church.
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman will host a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Ingleside United Methodist Church. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman will host a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Ingleside United Methodist Church. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Macon forum to focus on garbage billing, taxes, park upgrades

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 06, 2017 11:06 AM

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners Al Tillman is hosting forum Tuesday that will feature discussions on Henry Burns Park improvements, the switch to annual garbage billing and the potential for adding another penny to local sales tax.

The forum will take place at Ingleside United Methodist Church, 3187 Ridge Ave., from 6:30-8 p.m., according to a news release.

Commissioner Gary Bechtel and the county’s SPLOST project manager will also be in attendance.

“When we consolidated our governments, we promised to let people know what was going on and what we were doing, and to give them the chance to ask us questions,” Tillman said a statement. “These forums let us talk directly with people so they have an understanding of their government and we know how our work impacts them.”

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America 1:30

Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.