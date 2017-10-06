Macon forum to focus on garbage billing, taxes, park upgrades

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners Al Tillman is hosting forum Tuesday that will feature discussions on Henry Burns Park improvements, the switch to annual garbage billing and the potential for adding another penny to local sales tax.
The forum will take place at Ingleside United Methodist Church, 3187 Ridge Ave., from 6:30-8 p.m., according to a news release.
Commissioner Gary Bechtel and the county’s SPLOST project manager will also be in attendance.
“When we consolidated our governments, we promised to let people know what was going on and what we were doing, and to give them the chance to ask us questions,” Tillman said a statement. “These forums let us talk directly with people so they have an understanding of their government and we know how our work impacts them.”
Stanley Dunlap
