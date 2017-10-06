GOP gubernatorial candidates to take the stage in Milledgeville

A group of Republicans vying to become the next governor of Georgia will make their pitch in Milledgeville this weekend.
The Republican Gubernatorial Forum will be held Saturday at the Georgia College Arts and Sciences Auditorium, 285 W. Montgomery St. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a candidate meet and greet and wraps up with an 11 a.m. straw poll.
A flier for the event has pictures of candidates Lt. Gov. Casey, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, state Sens. Hunter Hill and Michael Williams, and Marc Alan Urbach.
The forum is sponsored by the Georgia Republican Party, Baldwin County Republican Party, Georgia’s 10 District Republican Party and the Georgia College and State University Republicans.
The winner of the Republican primary could face one of the two Democrats who have already declared their intent to run for governor: state Rep. Stacey Evans, of Smyrna, and former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, of Atlanta.
