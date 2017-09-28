Houston commission expects big crowd at meeting

The Houston County Commission is expecting a large crowd at its meeting Tuesday, but not because of any controversy on the agenda.
The commission has invited all those who were a part of the response to Tropical Storm Irma when it struck the county Sept. 11, causing widespread downed trees and power outages. Deputies, firefighters, 911 operators, power company personnel, public works crews and others have been invited to Tuesday’s regular commission meeting to be recognized.
County Administrator Barry Holland said he doesn’t know how many people will come but he is expecting a large crowd. The meeting, held at the main courthouse at 201 Perry Parkway, has been moved to the jury assembly room in a courtroom upstairs to accommodate the crowd.
The recognition will be done at the beginning of the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m.
