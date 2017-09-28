Houston County 911 dispatchers work during Tropical Storm Irma on Sept. 11. They will be among a large crowd of emergency personnel to be recognized Tuesday at the county commission meeting.
Houston County 911 dispatchers work during Tropical Storm Irma on Sept. 11. They will be among a large crowd of emergency personnel to be recognized Tuesday at the county commission meeting. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Houston County 911 dispatchers work during Tropical Storm Irma on Sept. 11. They will be among a large crowd of emergency personnel to be recognized Tuesday at the county commission meeting. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Houston commission expects big crowd at meeting

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

September 28, 2017 4:39 PM

The Houston County Commission is expecting a large crowd at its meeting Tuesday, but not because of any controversy on the agenda.

The commission has invited all those who were a part of the response to Tropical Storm Irma when it struck the county Sept. 11, causing widespread downed trees and power outages. Deputies, firefighters, 911 operators, power company personnel, public works crews and others have been invited to Tuesday’s regular commission meeting to be recognized.

County Administrator Barry Holland said he doesn’t know how many people will come but he is expecting a large crowd. The meeting, held at the main courthouse at 201 Perry Parkway, has been moved to the jury assembly room in a courtroom upstairs to accommodate the crowd.

The recognition will be done at the beginning of the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Irving throws a BBQ for first responders 1:28

Irving throws a BBQ for first responders

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.