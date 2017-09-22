Cagle forms Macon-Bibb leadership committee in gubernatorial bid

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has put together a Macon-Bibb County leadership committee in his bid to become governor.
The team is made up of former politicians, business leaders, a doctor, an attorney and others. Former Bibb County Commission Chairman Charlie Bishop, former state Sen. Susan Cable, business owner Warren Selby and pediatrician Seth Bush are part of the 13 person committee.
The other committee members are Blair Cleveland, Mike Ellis, Ryan Farmer, Collier McKenzie, Steven McNeel, Kristin Oren, Adam Penland, attorney Blake Sharpton, and Wesley Walthall, a news release said.
“Adding this dynamic group of community leaders to our team helps bring even more momentum to our campaign as more and more Georgians across the state come on-board to support our conservative vision for a better Georgia,” Cagle said in a statement. “Their leadership will build our grassroots network in this county and throughout the region, which is critical for sharing our strong message. I am humbled by their support and excited to work closely with them as we tackle tough issues and create new opportunities for Macon-Bibb.”
As governor, Cagle’s says he plans to cut taxes by $100 million within this first 100 days in office, put together a 10-year state infrastructure plan and create 500,000 new jobs during his first term, the release said.
The former state senator has served as lieutenant governor since 2007.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments