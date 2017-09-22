Pictured from left: Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s Commissioner Mike Roby, Women Veterans Office Director Veda Brooks, and Department of Veterans Service’s Assistant Commissioner George Canavaggio.
Pictured from left: Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s Commissioner Mike Roby, Women Veterans Office Director Veda Brooks, and Department of Veterans Service’s Assistant Commissioner George Canavaggio. Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s
Pictured from left: Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s Commissioner Mike Roby, Women Veterans Office Director Veda Brooks, and Department of Veterans Service’s Assistant Commissioner George Canavaggio. Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Georgia opens its first Women Veterans Center to serve the growing population

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 22, 2017 11:30 AM

Georgia women who have served in the military now have a new office solely focused on serving them.

The Women Veterans Office opened this week in Atlanta inside the Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s central office, a news release said.

State Sen. Larry Walker, III, R-Perry, sponsored the legislation for the office as the “primary resource to meet the unique needs of a quickly growing population,” the release said.

There are 93,000 women veterans in the Peach State.

“We have been watching Georgia’s population of female veterans grow over the past few years. Establishing this new office allows us to respond to their needs with the specialized care they deserve,” Dan Holtz, state Department of Veteran’s Services assistant commissioner, said in a statement.

The office’s director is Veda Brooks, who is a former appeals officer for the state veteran’s agency and retired Army veteran. She will help veterans file for benefits, get counseling services and also travel the state hosting programs.

The Women Veterans Office also will work closely with state veterans treatment courts, providing assistance to women charged with crimes.

Brooks can be reached at vbrooks1@vs.state.ga.us or 404-656-5893. The Women Veterans Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Fisherman should give thanks to DNR, motor company for health of Georgia's fish 1:24

Fisherman should give thanks to DNR, motor company for health of Georgia's fish

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.