Georgia opens its first Women Veterans Center to serve the growing population

Georgia women who have served in the military now have a new office solely focused on serving them.
The Women Veterans Office opened this week in Atlanta inside the Georgia Department of Veterans Service’s central office, a news release said.
State Sen. Larry Walker, III, R-Perry, sponsored the legislation for the office as the “primary resource to meet the unique needs of a quickly growing population,” the release said.
There are 93,000 women veterans in the Peach State.
“We have been watching Georgia’s population of female veterans grow over the past few years. Establishing this new office allows us to respond to their needs with the specialized care they deserve,” Dan Holtz, state Department of Veteran’s Services assistant commissioner, said in a statement.
The office’s director is Veda Brooks, who is a former appeals officer for the state veteran’s agency and retired Army veteran. She will help veterans file for benefits, get counseling services and also travel the state hosting programs.
The Women Veterans Office also will work closely with state veterans treatment courts, providing assistance to women charged with crimes.
Brooks can be reached at vbrooks1@vs.state.ga.us or 404-656-5893. The Women Veterans Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments