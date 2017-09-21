Sammy “Bill” Franklin
Sammy “Bill” Franklin
Sammy “Bill” Franklin
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

If you grew up in Warner Robins, you probably bought a battery from this man

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

September 21, 2017 10:32 AM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 04:20 PM

The Warner Robins City Council and mayor spent time at the end of Monday’s meeting remembering a longtime businessman who died recently.

Sammy W. “Bill” Franklin, owner of Franklin Battery and Electric for 53 years, died Sept. 9. He was 81.

“He was a great man,” said Mayor Randy Toms. “If you didn’t buy a battery from Franklin Battery, then you didn’t grow up here.”

According to his obituary, Franklin played football at South Georgia College under legendary coach Bobby Bowden, which was Bowden’s first head coaching job. Franklin later played football for the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne Special Service Paratroopers. He founded his business after leaving the service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He was a pillar and an icon in our community,” said Councilman Chuck Shaheen.

Franklin’s business was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Company of the Year Award, according to his obituary. He served on the chamber board for two terms. He was also awarded the Sam Walton Humanitarian Award.

Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

    Jim Beall was among a group of people who spoke Wednesday about a proposed Macon-Bibb County ordinance that would ban alcohol inside the park.

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
1:41

"Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.