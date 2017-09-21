If you grew up in Warner Robins, you probably bought a battery from this man

The Warner Robins City Council and mayor spent time at the end of Monday’s meeting remembering a longtime businessman who died recently.
Sammy W. “Bill” Franklin, owner of Franklin Battery and Electric for 53 years, died Sept. 9. He was 81.
“He was a great man,” said Mayor Randy Toms. “If you didn’t buy a battery from Franklin Battery, then you didn’t grow up here.”
According to his obituary, Franklin played football at South Georgia College under legendary coach Bobby Bowden, which was Bowden’s first head coaching job. Franklin later played football for the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne Special Service Paratroopers. He founded his business after leaving the service.
“He was a pillar and an icon in our community,” said Councilman Chuck Shaheen.
Franklin’s business was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Company of the Year Award, according to his obituary. He served on the chamber board for two terms. He was also awarded the Sam Walton Humanitarian Award.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
