Macon-Bibb residents will soon get higher property tax bills in the mail

Macon-Bibb County residents will begin receiving their 2017 property tax bills in the coming days.
Property taxes went up 3 mills this year, resulting in about a $100 higher payment for a home valued at $100,000. The statements were mailed out Friday, and installments are due Oct. 16 and Nov. 15, a release said.
The bills will have details about the updated Tax Commissioner’s Office website that includes new payment options, Tax Commissioner Wade McCord said in an email.
Commissioners adopted the new rate of 17.652 mills with a 5-3 vote last month.
It came after outcry from some residents upset about taxes going up at the same time commissioners were considering going to annual payments for garbage and recycling services.
The move to yearly garbage bills also was approved, although it will not go into effect until the spring 2018.
Macon-Bibb is expected to receive about $12 million in extra revenue from the tax increase.
That money would be used to pay for staffing recreation centers and new fire stations, and to provide raises for firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.
It will also help prevent the county from dipping further into a declining reserve balance, Mayor Robert Reichert has said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
