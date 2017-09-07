Revamped Macon-Bibb tax website offers info at ‘swipe of a finger’

Macon-Bibb County residents now have an easier way to pay property taxes, renew motor vehicle tags and search for more information courtesy of a revamped website.
The updated Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner Office’s website is smartphone and tablet friendly, making it easier to navigate with mobile devices. The website features an improved search engine where people can access tax records and other information, a news release said.
The website also has the wait time for people planning to visit the service center at 188 Third Street. But for people who want to pay without driving downtown, there are multiple options available online.
“I am very proud of our site and the information that it offers at the swipe of a finger” Tax Commissioner Wade McCord said in the release. “We will continue to look for opportunities to make our taxpayer services more convenient, especially as smartphones and tablets continue to increase in popularity.”
Check out the website at www.maconbibbtax.us.
