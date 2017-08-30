Macon-Bibb County received a large number of applicants from people interested in becoming the next county manager.
News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Macon-Bibb county manager position attracts a bevy of candidates

By Stanley Dunlap

August 30, 2017 11:44 AM

There is a large pool of candidates vying to become Macon-Bibb County manager.

Macon-Bibb leaders are now tasked with selecting a county manager from among 61 resumes submitted by last week’s deadline. After the resumes are reviewed, interviews will likely start within the next few weeks, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.

Mayor Robert Reichert will then make a recommendation to the County Commission, which could vote by as early as October. But the timeline depends on the mayor and commissioners feeling they have the right candidate, Floore said.

“We’re trying to move this as forward as quickly as possible but also know it’s a very important decision to make,” he said.

The new county manager will replace Dale Walker, who resigned in April amidst a pension plan scandal. Two assistant county managers have been serving in interim roles since Walker’s departure.

The county manager helps run a $279 million operation with about 1,800 employees.

The job pays between $126,297 and $210,267 based on experience.

