Beverly to host Macon town hall

State Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, is hosting a town hall Tuesday.
During the event, Beverly will give updates on the Pleasant Hill mitigation project that’s part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 16 interchange project. Other issues will also be discussed, according to a news release.
The town hall starts 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rosa Jackson Community Center, 1211 Maynard St.
Beverly is chairman of the Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority, which as been tasked with helping oversee the interstate-related mitigation work.
