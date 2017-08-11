Schedule of new Macon-Bibb property tax hearings as vote on proposed increase nears

The public will have an additional opportunity to weigh-in on a proposed millage rate increase in Macon-Bibb County.
A public hearing is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Another public hearing for the 3-mill tax rate increase has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St. The new hearing date was set since there were not enough Macon-Bibb County Commissioners for a quorum at one of this week’s hearings, a news release said.
The final vote to adopt 17.652 mills has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The County Commission approved in June a nearly $150 million general fund budget that factored in the tax increase. The 3-mills is projected to generate about $12 million in revenue.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
