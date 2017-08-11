Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Schedule of new Macon-Bibb property tax hearings as vote on proposed increase nears

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 11, 2017 2:07 PM

The public will have an additional opportunity to weigh-in on a proposed millage rate increase in Macon-Bibb County.

A public hearing is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Another public hearing for the 3-mill tax rate increase has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St. The new hearing date was set since there were not enough Macon-Bibb County Commissioners for a quorum at one of this week’s hearings, a news release said.

The final vote to adopt 17.652 mills has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

The County Commission approved in June a nearly $150 million general fund budget that factored in the tax increase. The 3-mills is projected to generate about $12 million in revenue.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
DA explains how Kinder was sentenced 0:59

DA explains how Kinder was sentenced

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.