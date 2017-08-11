Macon-Bibb mayor nominates three department directors

Three Macon-Bibb County director nominees have been endorsed by the County Commission.
Directors of Parks and Recreation, Lake Tobesofkee and Bowden Golf Course are expected to be officially appointed Tuesday. This week the commission’s Committee of the Whole voted unanimously in support of the nominations made by Mayor Robert Reichert.
The three nominees are Robert Walker with Parks and Recreation, Brandon Doles with Bowden and Donald Bracewell Jr., as director of Lake Tobesofkee.
Walker served as second-in-command under former Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore. Walker has been in the interim role as the department’s director since July when Moore departed to lead the Baltimore, Maryland recreation department.
Walker, a Columbus native, has spent the last eight years working in Macon and Bibb County recreation.
Doles has been the manager of the south Bibb golf course since March 2015. He has previous experience with golf courses in Greensboro at Macon’s Helay Point Country Club and interned at Augusta National Golf Club.
Bracewell has overseen upgrades at Lake Tobesofkee over the last several years, including a new reservation system. He has worked at Lake Tobesofkee since, rising from the ranks for deputy ranger to now director.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
