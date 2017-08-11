Donald Bracewell Jr.
Donald Bracewell Jr. Macon-Bibb County
Donald Bracewell Jr. Macon-Bibb County
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Macon-Bibb mayor nominates three department directors

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 11, 2017 2:02 PM

Three Macon-Bibb County director nominees have been endorsed by the County Commission.

Directors of Parks and Recreation, Lake Tobesofkee and Bowden Golf Course are expected to be officially appointed Tuesday. This week the commission’s Committee of the Whole voted unanimously in support of the nominations made by Mayor Robert Reichert.

The three nominees are Robert Walker with Parks and Recreation, Brandon Doles with Bowden and Donald Bracewell Jr., as director of Lake Tobesofkee.

Walker served as second-in-command under former Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore. Walker has been in the interim role as the department’s director since July when Moore departed to lead the Baltimore, Maryland recreation department.

Walker, a Columbus native, has spent the last eight years working in Macon and Bibb County recreation.

Doles has been the manager of the south Bibb golf course since March 2015. He has previous experience with golf courses in Greensboro at Macon’s Helay Point Country Club and interned at Augusta National Golf Club.

Bracewell has overseen upgrades at Lake Tobesofkee over the last several years, including a new reservation system. He has worked at Lake Tobesofkee since, rising from the ranks for deputy ranger to now director.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

    Jim Beall was among a group of people who spoke Wednesday about a proposed Macon-Bibb County ordinance that would ban alcohol inside the park.

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
'It was traumatic,' rider says of bus crash 1:16

'It was traumatic,' rider says of bus crash

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.