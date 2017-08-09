State Sen. James Beverly, right, was presented in June a Georgia State Transportation Board resolution for his efforts in leading the Pleasant Hill mitigation as part of the I-75 and I-16 construction project. Beverly was also named this summer as chair of the Georgia House of Representatives Democratic Caucus.
Macon legislator elected to prominent role in Democratic Caucus

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 09, 2017 9:36 AM

A Macon legislator has a prominent role in his party’s caucus.

State Rep. James Beverly was elected this summer as chair of the Georgia House of Representatives Democratic Caucus, according to a news release.

A caucus is instrumental in determining the issues promoted by its party during a legislative session.

"I am excited to be in a leadership position that will enable me to help move Georgia forward," Beverly said in a statement. "I appreciate the confidence my fellow caucus members have placed in me and look forward to advocating for the party and the people of Middle Georgia.”

The other leaders of the Democratic Caucus are:

Minority Leader: Rep. Robert Trammell, Luthersville;

Vice-Chair: Rep. Erica Thomas, Austell;

Treasurer: Rep. Kimberly Alexander, Hiram.

Beverly also serves as chairman of the Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority and in June was named to the Capitol Standards Arts Commission.

For more information about the Democratic Caucus visit www.gahousedems.com.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

  Comments  

