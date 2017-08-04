Need a job? Macon-Bibb is seeking qualified people at Saturday event

Anyone interested in learning about job opportunities with Macon-Bibb County is invited to attend an event Saturday.
The Human Resources Department will have a table set up during an event held at the Macon Marriott City Center from 12:30-3 p.m. The county is looking to fill positions in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as well as for heavy equipment operators, electricians and maintenance technicians.
People will be able to learn more about the available jobs and get an application at Saturday’s event.
“Throughout the year, we go into the community at big events to recruit for people that want to help improve Macon-Bibb County by providing services to people,” Human Resources Director Ben Hubbard said in the release. “We’re looking for people that have a desire to do good work and to have a positive impact on their neighborhoods, whether that’s protecting public safety, cleaning up the streets, repairing roads, and more.”
You can also download an application online or get one at the Human Resources Department on weekdays if you’re unable to make it Saturday.
Macon Marriott City Center is located at 240 Coliseum Drive.
Comments