Grand opening set for former Macon school turned senior housing

A grand opening ceremony will be held next week for a new senior housing complex in Macon.
The event will celebrate the public-private partnership that led to the construction of the Henry A. Hunt School Village. The east Macon complex — for people 62 years and older —has 60 units and a community center.
The grand opening will be held 11 a.m. Friday on the site of the 990 Shurling Drive former elementary school.
The project was led by In-Fill Housing, the nonprofit arm of the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority. The project received about $9 million in private investment. There was also a $450,000 loan from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, and Macon-Bibb County also contributed about $1 million.
