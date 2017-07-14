The Henry A. Hunt School Village administration building has a small theater, gym, and large common area. There are also two new apartment buildings that have 62 affordable housing units for seniors 62 and older.
July 14, 2017 4:20 PM

Grand opening set for former Macon school turned senior housing

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A grand opening ceremony will be held next week for a new senior housing complex in Macon.

The event will celebrate the public-private partnership that led to the construction of the Henry A. Hunt School Village. The east Macon complex — for people 62 years and older —has 60 units and a community center.

The grand opening will be held 11 a.m. Friday on the site of the 990 Shurling Drive former elementary school.

The project was led by In-Fill Housing, the nonprofit arm of the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority. The project received about $9 million in private investment. There was also a $450,000 loan from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, and Macon-Bibb County also contributed about $1 million.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

