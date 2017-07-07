Macon-Bibb to hold hearing after denying alcohol license renewal at troubled store

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will have to hold a hearing after denying the renewal of an alcohol license for a convenience store.
County Attorney Judd Drake informed commissioners Wednesday that an attorney representing Super Gas, or what is known as M&M Grocery, sent a letter to the county saying the owner should be allowed to state his case before officials. Commissioners said in June they had grounds not to allow the store to continue selling alcohol because the Unionville store was a nuisance.
Since 2016, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to 144 calls at the 2760 Montpelier Ave. store. M&M’s owner countered at a June commission meeting that he had implemented safety measures such as installing a walk-up window to address some of the issues.
The owner does have a right to have a hearing before the commissioners make a final decision, Drake said.
The hearing could come as early as next week.
“We think we’re in good shape,” Drake said at Wednesday’s pre-commission meeting. “In any event we’re still giving timely notice now … and look forward to giving him the opportunity to a hearing.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
