Church request draws opposition at commission meeting

A proposal to build a church in a busy area drew some opposition from nearby residents at Wednesday’s Houston County Commission meeting.
Warner Robins Church of Christ is seeking to buy a tract on the northwest corner of Houston Lake Road at Golden Eagle Drive, just south of Central Georgia Technical College. The church applied for a special exception to allow a church to be built on the property, which is currently zoned for residential and agriculture.
Two people who live in the area, which is near Ga. 96 and the Kroger shopping center, said there have been numerous accidents. They said adding the church would make that worse.
“Houston Lake Road already is almost like (Interstate) 75,” said Betty Sue Wood. “It’s very congested. My concern is the safety of people in that area.”
Dave Domingue, an elder of the church, said the peak hours of traffic would be on Sunday morning. He said the church currently has 240 members and is at capacity at its current location on Watson Boulevard near Corder Road. He said the new church would hold approximately 500 people, and he expected it would be three to five years before the church would be built.
Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said he appreciated the concerns of the residents but he believed with most of the traffic to the church coming on Sunday morning, it would not be a significant addition to congestion.
“If you had some commercial business there that had traffic 12 to 16 hours a day, it would be much more problematic,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the special exception to allow the church to be built.
