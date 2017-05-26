Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis holds a press conference on April 28 at Rosa Parks Square to oppose a beer festival being held at the park.
Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

May 26, 2017 9:01 AM

Forum set for proposed Rosa Parks Square alcohol ban

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The public is invited to weigh in on whether alcohol should be banned at Rosa Parks Square, according to a news release.

The forum will be held Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St. The forum comes as commissioners are considering an ordinance that would ban alcohol at the park named after the civil rights icon.

The Friends of Rosa Parks Square organization opposes alcohol at a park it says should be a place of reflection for Parks’ legacy.

Alcohol is only allowed at Macon-Bibb parks if a special permit is granted. The Rosa Parks’ alcohol ordinance, sponsored by County Commissioner Elaine Lucas, was introduced a week after a craft beer festival was held at the downtown park.

The forum is being hosted by the commission’s Facilities and Engineering Committee.

“This is a chance for people who support and oppose this ordinance to let us know how they would like the park used in the future,” Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said in the release.

Plans have also been developed for a redesign of Rosa Square Park, located across the street from the Government Center.

“Since we’ve more than doubled the size of Rosa Parks Square and added landscaping and benches, it has become a much more attractive place for both events and quiet reflection,” Commissioner Al Tillman said in the release. “As its use increases, we should better understand what attracts people there and how we can make it available for all people.”

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

