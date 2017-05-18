Home repair grants available in Warner Robins

Low income Warner Robins homeowners in the corridor of Davis Drive may be eligible for up to $5,000 to repair their homes.
Sherri Windham, Community Development director for the city, said approximately $60,000 is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The requirements are that the homeowner live in the Neighborhood Strategy Area and meet an income threshold that factors the number of people living in the home.
The area basically is bordered on the east by Ga. 247; the west by Pleasant Hill Road, Suzanne Drive and Johns Road; north by Dunbar Road and just north of King Drive; and on the south by Russell Parkway. To apply, residents should go by the Community Development office on the second floor of City Hall. The money comes from the city’s Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Windham said it has been a few years since the city had grants available for home repairs.
The money will not be given directly to homeowners. Those who get the grant will be required to get prices for the work from three contractors. The money would be paid directly to the contractor with the low bid. People can apply until the money runs out.
For more information call Pam Mullis at 302-5513 or email pmullis@wrga.gov.
