Public input sought for Macon-Bibb recreation

Macon-Bibb County is offering opportunities for people to weigh in on how recreation can be improved.
The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department is asking for pubic input as it develops a 10-year plan for programs and facilities. People can provide feedback by completing a survey and attending upcoming community forums.
The survey can be found at www.projectsurveys.com. The deadline for responses is June 1 and people will have a chance to win a raffle for free summer football registration, a free park or recreation center rental or a free week of summer camp.
“We want to make sure we are taking an accurate and comprehensive pulse of our community and its recreation needs,” Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore said in a news release. “As we make significant improvements to our recreation centers and parks, this is the ideal opportunity to review what’s being offered. We want to better serve our neighborhoods, and to do so, we need to know what they think of us now and how they see us improving.”
Each community forum will be held from 6-8 p.m.
▪ Rosa Jackson Community Center, 1211 Maynard St., Thursday
▪ Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road, May 22
▪ Theron Ussery Park, 815 North Macon Park Drive, May 25
▪ Rutland High School, 6250 Skipper Road, May 25
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
