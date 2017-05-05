Macon-Bibb official convinced transgender bathroom law is coming

A Macon-Bibb County commissioner is pledging to donate money to an organization if he’s wrong about a public accommodations measure for transgendered people.
Commissioner Mallory Jones promised to donate $1,000 if his warning to colleagues that a fight over transgender people using public restrooms and other facilities did not come true. His guarantee came during a discussion Tuesday about an amendment to the Macon-Bibb county charter that added sexual orientation and gender identity to an anti-discrimination section of employment.
Jones was one of three commissioners who voted against the ordinance, which was approved before a packed commission chambers. He said the ordinance as it stood sufficiently covered everyone. But that measure is just the tip of the iceberg, said Jones.
“I’m so convinced we’re headed in (that direction), we’re going to have the bathroom issue because it’s all over America,” he said at the County Commission meeting. “Don’t be naive, it’s there. If I’m wrong, I’ll make this pledge to my fellow commissioners: I’ll donate $1,000 total to one local organization that takes care of abused and throwaway children.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments